Viral: Man buys dream bike using 1 rupee coins saved over years

CHENNAI: A man in India’s Tamil Nadu bought his dream bike for Rs2.6 lakh (Indian rupees) using one rupee coins that he saved over the past three years.

It took the showroom staff, the buyer and his friends 10 hours to count the money, which was brought in a van and then offloaded in wheelbarrows.

29-year-old Bhoopathi had dreamt of buying a Bajaj Dominar 400 that was priced at Rs2 lakh when he enquired at the showroom three years ago.

He had no money back then and when he contacted the showroom recently, found that the cost has risen to Rs2.61 lakh.

He saved the money in one rupee coins, exchanging notes for the coins.

Showroom Manager Mahavikranth said that he was not interested in accepting the one rupee coins but agreed when he found that the man had collected them just for the sake of buying this bike.

