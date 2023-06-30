Man chases lion that attacked his cow, video goes viral

A video of an Indian man chasing a lion that attacked his cow went viral on the social media application Twitter.

The cow’s attempts to free itself from the lion’s grip were going in vain as seen in the viral video. It dragged the big cat towards the side of the road, but the lion did not let go.

The farmer, who watched the incident unfold, approached the lion and raised his hand to scare the animal away.

The lion was undeterred. Seeing the cow getting mauled before his eyes, the farmer picked up a rock and approached the big cat.

The lion finally let go of the cow and fled from the scene.

It is not the first time people have confronted lions and lived to tell the tale.

A strange video has gone viral on social media where a lion seems to get terrified by a man who ventured out alone in the forest with just a stick.

The video making rounds on social media shows an adult male big cat in the middle of a forest and an angry man is walking toward the lion while swinging a stick, without any fear of being eaten alive.

The lion can be seen running away into the forest after a man shows big cat the stick.