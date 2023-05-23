Viral: Man climbs 1,500 feet tower to change bulb

In a video that went viral in no time, a man climbed a 1,500 feet high tower just to change a bulb.

Usually people have crazy and exciting things in their bucket list and climbing to scary high spots is one them. They climb to unimaginably high places once in their life time to get rid for height phobia.

But for this man, it is just another day at the office. Kevin Schmidt, a tower climber frequently perform the task of changing light bulbs at this height. Despite receiving the hefty payment of $20,000 per climb, most people would not have the courage to attempt such daring feats.

A video shared on Instagram shows Kevin Schmidt in action as he replaces a light bulb on top of a television broadcast antenna.

Schmidt’s work was captured through breathtaking drone footage. He said in a previous interview from 2015, “I never anticipated it would gain such widespread attention.”

Schmidt performs out his routine tasks at staggering heights of 1,500 feet, a job he has been dedicated to for over eight years.

