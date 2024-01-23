VIRAL: Man climbs down bridge after biryani offer

Police in Kolkata, India stopped a man from committing suicide by offering him a job and a packet of biryani.

A report by India news agency NDTV quoted a police officer, posted at Karaya Police Station, telling media that the 40-year-old man was under emotional stress due to separation from his wife and financial constraints because of loss in his business.

“Around 2.30pm, he was taking his elder daughter to Science City on his two-wheeler,” the cop was quoted saying in the report. “He suddenly stopped near the bridge and told her that his mobile phone had fallen somewhere on the road and he was trying to spot it.

“Leaving her standing on the road, he climbed up the bridge and then threatened to jump off.”

The traffic on one of the most busiest streets was disrupted for nearly half-an-hour because of the man’s suicide attempt. A police team, officials from the Kolkata Police Disaster Management Group (DMG) and the fire department arrived at the scene to negotiate with the 40-year-old.

“We spoke to his daughter to understand the problem and accordingly planned the conversation to convince and bring him down. And finally, after we made the offers, he agreed to come down,” the cop added.

The officials added that the man could have suffered serious injuries if he had slipped from atop the bridge and hit the electric poles or fallen on the railway tracks.

