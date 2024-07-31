WATCH: Man climbs Empire State Building’s antenna in daring adventure

Social media users were in awe of a man after a video went viral showing him scaling the Empire State Building in New York City.

The user, going by the name Livejn on Instagram, shared a video of himself climbing the antenna of the iconic landmark that sits at the staggering height of 1,435 feet.

In the viral video, the man can be seen holding a camera attached to a selfie stick, recording himself with the surrounding cityscape in the background.

He wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, “Climbing 1,435ft. Above the Empire State Building, New York City, USA.”

The video has since gone viral and has been watched more than 48 million times while more than three million liked the post.

Social media users flooded the comment section with some sharing their surprise and admiration for the man for the heart-stopping adventure.

Others raised concerns for the man’s safety as he was not wearing any safety gear to save his life in case of a fall.

One user wrote, “My scared self would of fell,” while another claimed that the viral video was created through computer technology.

“Power of green screen,” the user wrote.

Some found a humorous side to the viral video mentioning that the man’s hand was shaking due to incredible height.

“See the way his hand is shaking,” a user said, as another wrote, “Bro stop shaking! It’s not like your 1,435 ft in there air.”

In November 2023, Hollywood star Jared Leto became the first person to legally climb to the top of the Empire State Building

The actor climbed the iconic landmark to promote his band’s world tour. Leto scaled the east side of the building from floors 86 to 104, a roughly 20-minute hike nearly 1,300 feet up in the air.