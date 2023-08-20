Man commits suicide after killing wife, two children for hitting pet dog

In a horrific incident that went viral in no time, a man committed suicide after killing his wife, two children after being asked not to hit pet dog.

The incident happened in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, where a 45-year-old man reportedly killed his wife and two children with a sword and then to committed suicide.

A drunk man who was identified as Dilip Pawar reached his home and started beating the pet dog angry over its presence in the house. His wife Ganga intervened asking him to leave the animal alone. This led to a fight and he killed her with a sword.

When their 14-year-old son Yogendra and 17-year-old daughter Neha tried to protect their mother, he killed them too. His other two children, Devendra and Bulbul went up to the terrace after seeing the horrific incident and jumped from there to flee the house for safety. Right after the accused stabbed himself at his home with a sharp object.

In a separate incident, took place in the Khagaria district of India’s Bihar state in which a man committed suicide after slitting the throat of his wife and three daughters, whereas, his two sons managed to save their lives by running away from the scene.

The incident took place in a suburban village of the Khagaria district in which four members of a family were killed. The man hanged himself to death after killing his wife and teenage daughters.