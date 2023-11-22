Watch: Man confronts giant Komodo Dragon blocking road

In a shocking incident that went viral online, a man confronted a giant Komodo Dragon which was blocking the road.

The video has surfaced on social media where a man can be seen removing a huge Komodo dragon from the road.

The viral clip reveals the man using a mop to guide the dragon away. However, the reptile, known for its lethal attributes, responds by wagging its tail, leaving the man cautious but undeterred in his efforts. Despite the man’s constant attempts, the Komodo dragon remains firm and does not move.

Komodo dragons are renowned for their venomous hunting strikes, a fact that adds to their fearsome reputation. Initially believed to rely on bacteria in their saliva for prey capture, recent research suggests they secrete venom proteins akin to venomous snakes.

Viral video: Woman catches two snakes barehanded

Separately, a woman is faced backlash from the internet after her old video capturing two snakes with her bare hands resurfaced on Instagram.

In the viral video which was originally posted on April 18 on Instagram , the woman can be seen callously focusing on a pile of rubbish and seizing the tails of two large snakes hidden nearby.

The snakes can be seen attempting to flee rather than attacking the woman. When one snake manages to escape, she swiftly recaptures it.