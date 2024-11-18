Man creates peanut butter, jelly sandwich-inspired table, internet reacts

Kamber Carroll’s viral clip highlights his innovative approach to crafting a table that draws inspiration from a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, featuring coasters that are hyper-realistic, and legs shaped like the sandwich itself.

For those who may not know, a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is a well-loved snack created by layering peanut butter and jelly or jam between slices of bread.

In a video making the rounds on the internet, Carroll is shown meticulously cutting painted wooden pieces with accuracy, then tinting them to mimic the sandwich’s ingredients. He subsequently puts the pieces together to create a one-of-a-kind table in an impressive exhibition

The video documenting the table’s construction has received about 10 million views on social media. To enhance the deliciousness, the video showcases two incredibly lifelike coasters resembling slices of bread. In an Instagram post, Kamber Carroll commented, “The PB&J Sandwich. First of The Sandwich Series. This has been such a fun and unique piece of art to create. So many different decisions and details. One of my favorites was building the coasters. Should I make more of those? 👀 I really want to do something special with this series. I hope you guys enjoyed this one. You’re incredible and so is your support. Much love.

Carroll’s meticulous attention to detail shines through in the table’s design, with the wood pieces precisely cut and painted to mimic the sandwich components along with hyper-realistic coasters that resemble slices of bread. The table’s legs are uniquely shaped like miniature sandwiches, enhancing the playful aesthetic.

Users on social media have responded with joy to the viral video, with one commenter stating, “Wow, even the legs are tiny sandwiches.” Another user remarked, “I really enjoy when people create quirky furniture.” A parent added, “Oh wow, that’s classic. My 4-year-old would totally adore it too!”

One user on Instagram wrote, “Future generations are gonna have a ball visiting thrift stores.” Someone asked, “What do you cover the foam with? Is it plaster?” “The colours for the peanut butter and jelly are perfect!” said another person. One user suggested, “A glass of milk lamp would go perfectly next to it… I’m hungry now.”