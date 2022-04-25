Man gets crushed between stolen truck and pickup; horrific video goes viral

A disturbing video that sees a man being crushed between a stolen truck and a pickup is making viral across social media platforms.

THE VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

🚨WANTED for GLA/Leaving The Scene of an Accident: On 4/22/22 at approx 8:15 AM, in front of 4527 White Plains Rd in the Bronx, the suspect removed a flatbed truck without permission, then struck a 49-year-old male & fled the location. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/R1XJThPbxx — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 24, 2022

A viral video, shared by the New York Police Department on Twitter, sees the 49-year-old plumber walking behind his Chevrolet Silverado.

Suddenly, the truck appeared and crushed him between the two vehicles.

The police department said that the suspect saw the truck in front of a lumberyard with its keys inside the ignition. He drove off with it before running the man over.

The employees came to help the victim and the owner, who kept his identity secret, said the man was in tremendous pain.

“They tried to help him, pick him up and his body basically fell. He was limp,” he said as quoted in a foreign news agency report. “They took his jacket off his body, and it was just broken in so many places. He was screaming in pain. I saw someone picking him up while he was screaming. There was another guy calling 911.”

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center. He suffered severe injuries which included severe trauma including cuts, broken bones, severed fingers and internal bleeding.

The report mentioned the truck into an electric pole after eight hours.

