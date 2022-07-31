Man destroys luxury houses after getting fired, video goes viral

The video of a man destroying luxury houses after getting fired from his job with an excavator is going viral.

A foreign news agency reported the incident happened in Calgary, Canady. The man destroyed the homes out of anger.

A witness took the video of the 59-year-old – who worked in one of the lakeside properties – destroying the second floor of one of the Pride Marine Group buildings with a digger. He uploaded it on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

“You can’t make this up. A disgruntled, fired employee from a marina near our lake house snapped and destroyed the entire marina with an excavator,” the tweet read.

You can’t make this up. A disgruntled, fired employee from a marina near our lake house snapped and destroyed the entire marina with an excavator. Does anyone have more information on what happened? #Muskoka pic.twitter.com/XcCLAVBFMy — Don Tapscott (@dtapscott) July 27, 2022

According to the report, more than one building got destroyed. The owner of SWS Muskoka Geordie Newlands said it was shocking.

Geordie Newlands, in an interview, said the incident was surreal and like fiction. She added that its disturbing given that it happened in a small community.

The owner claimed local boating companies were put under strain by the coronavirus pandemic that caused redundancies.

Related – This three-word resignation letter will have you laughing

Earlier, a bizarre incident in Chile saw a man accidentally receiving 286 times his salary and disappearing without a trace.

A foreign news agency reported the man was a former employee of Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial). He was earning 500,000 Chilean pesos. It resulted in him receiving a whopping 165,398,851 Chilean pesos.

He raised the matter with the human resources department. They went through the documents and confirmed they made a blunder.

The department asked him to return the money.

The man allegedly told the company that he would deposit the additional amount which they did not receive. The organization tried to contact him but it was of no avail.

The man then told his former company he overslept and would go to the bank for returning the money. However, he resigned from the company and disappeared into thin air.

Comments