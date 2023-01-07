Caught on Camera: Man dies of heart attack while buying medicines

A video is circulating on the social media platform Twitter in which a young man can be seen passed out at a pharmacy while buying medicines in Haryana’s Faridabad area, India.

In the viral CCTV video, a person approaches the medical store and asks the shopkeeper for medicine. The young man is seen standing at the store, looking very restless and caressing his chest. Later, the young man fall down in front of the shop and died.

According to details released by Indian media, the man collapsed within 4 minutes, and the CCTV installed at the pharmacy recorded the whole incident. Prior to his fall, the medical shopkeeper attempted to hold his hand but failed.

As per Indian media, a man named Sanjay, who was 23 years old, a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh went to the shop after panicking, he asked for ORS from the medicine shop. Some people accused the shopkeeper of giving the man the wrong medications, which caused his death.

