Man dies while dancing at wedding, horrific video goes viral

A disturbing video of a man dying while dancing at a wedding ceremony is going viral on the social media platform Twitter is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

THE VIDEO IS SENSITIVE AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

एक और हंसते-गाते-नाचते मौत LIVE वाराणसी में शादी में डांस करते हुए एक व्यक्ति की मौक़े पर मौत। कितनी ऐसी मौत के बाद हमें एहसास होगा कि इसपर चिंता करने की ज़रूरत है pic.twitter.com/NvwdaXzwk3 — Narendra nath mishra (@iamnarendranath) November 29, 2022



The clip, which is age restricted on Twitter – got millions of views.

The viral video sees the deceased Manoj Vishwakarma dancing along the guest in Paplani Katra area of Varanasi. He passed out before the video ended.

Related – Groom dies of cardiac arrest on wedding day in Bahawalpur

It is pertinent to mention that similar incidents has taken place in the past.

In Rajasthan, a man died when he was grooving at the wedding of his sister-in-law in Pali district. Moreover, a 51-year-old man passed away during a dance performance in the Devgadh Baria in Dahod district.

Comments