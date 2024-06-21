WATCH: Man enjoys shower while riding scooter

A man in India found an innovative way to beat the scorching heat, enjoying a portable shower while riding his scooter.

Just like many parts of the world, India is also witnessing an intense heatwave. The temperature surged to 40 degrees last week in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, prompting the meteorological department to issue a red alert for these regions.

People are coming up with inventive and innovative ways to stay cool in the midst of heat.

An inventive individual from Jodhpur, a city of India’s Rajasthan state, came up with an innovative way to find relief from the intense heat.

The man has installed a portable shower on his scooter as his setup includes a dispenser bottle, plastic pipe and a shower.

In the strategically devised setup, the bottle is placed on the scooter’s floorboard connected with a shower with a pipe.

An Instagram page ‘Fun with Singh’ posted a short video that has garnered millions of views and likes. Thousands of social media users also commented on the video.

“The man rocked people shocked,” a user said a user. Another commented, “What an idea sir jee.”