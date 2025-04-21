Man escapes quicksand finds love after rescue

TRAVERSE CITY: In a shocking viral incident, a Michigan man found himself waist-deep in quicksand on a Lake Michigan beach, leading to an unexpected rescue and a surprising romantic revelation.

Mitchell O’Brien and Breanne Sika were searching for Leland blue stones at Reynolds Street Beach when O’Brien stepped into unstable sand about five feet past the shoreline. Within moments, he sank into the ground, unable to move his left leg.

“If it was unstable, we would not have walked out on it,” O’Brien told MLive. “But it didn’t look that bad. It just looked like wet sand by the time we were there. Most of it was firm enough to walk on.”

This wasn’t O’Brien’s first encounter with quicksand-like conditions on the Great Lakes, but this time, his usual escape method, flopping onto his back, was ineffective.

As the viral situation worsened, both O’Brien and Sika called 911 simultaneously. In a viral humorous twist, they unknowingly defined their relationship for the first time while speaking to separate emergency operators.

“I think my girlfriend’s trying to call, too,” O’Brien recalled saying, while Sika, standing 20 feet away, told her operator, “My boyfriend is stuck in the sand.”

Firefighters arrived promptly and successfully freed O’Brien from the quicksand. The unstable patch was later determined to be caused by hydraulic dredging, which had removed approximately 60,000 cubic yards of sand from the harbour bottom for nearby public beaches.

Leland Township Fire Chief Dan Besson emphasized the rarity of such incidents but urged caution. “This is one of those rare things. It’s the first time we’ve had an issue,” he stated. Authorities have since posted warning signs to alert beachgoers about the potential dangers of dredging outwash.

The Michigan quicksand rescue serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of shoreline conditions and the importance of staying vigilant while exploring coastal areas.

According to reports, viral quicksand incidents in Michigan are rare but can occur due to seasonal freeze-thaw cycles and dredging activities. Experts advise beachgoers to be cautious when walking on wet sand near shorelines, as unstable pockets may form unexpectedly.