Motorist narrowly escape train collusion while tried to cross rail on red light

A video of the terrifying incident was shared on social media, showing a motorist barely avoiding a train collision while attempting to cross a rail crossing on a red light.

The video is shared on Twitter by How Did You Get Out Alive? Handle ‘@whatcouIdGwrong’, shows a rail crossing with barriers down at both ends, which means that a train is on its way and the vehicular traffic should stop.

Still, two people on motorcycles crossed the track while the third one is about to do the same.

As soon as he reaches the track, the train arrives at a very high speed and his two-wheeler is thrown away from the train by the strong gush of wind created by the mass and speed of the train. The man survives by a few millimetres.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

pic.twitter.com/vPq76tEuuW — How Did You Get Out Alive ? (@whatcouIdGwrong) March 9, 2023

The way he gets up and rides to the other side belies the fact that he just escaped a certain death.

Maybe that is the norm for him. But it is never advised nor encouraged because an iota of a moment is enough to make difference between life and death and luck may never favour under these circumstances.

