Viral: Man falls down while exercising but refuses to give up

A recent video of a man falling down while exercising but refusing to give up and try again has gone viral over the internet.

The viral video might prove to be a motivational video for people who find excuses to avoid exercising.

The video was shared over Twitter by IPS officer Pipanshu Kabra and might inspire people to get off their beds and do some sit-ups themselves.

The man can be seen in the video, trying to do some situps but he stumbles and falls behind. But, the person refuses to give up, gets up again and starts doing the exercise again.

The video was captioned, “No matter how the beginning was, the finish should always be in style.”

The video has gathered over 300,000 views since it was shared. It has also been retweeted over 2,000 times.

Netizens have shown a variety of responses to the funny yet motivating exercise video.

One user said sarcastically, ” BANDA OLYMPIC KE LAYAK HAI SIR (He could participate in the Olympics).”

