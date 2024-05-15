Caught On Cam: Man falls off plane after staff pull back stairs

A man fell from the passenger door of an Airbus A320 after the airline staff prematurely pulled back the step ladder from the plane.

The video, shared on X by a handle named Sanjay Lazar, soon went viral showing a man apparently an airline staff disembarking the plane through the passenger door while looking the other way, an Indian media outlet reported.

At the same time, another staff was seen in the video pulling away the step ladder used to get out of the plane.

As soon as the staff stepped out of the plane, he fell uncontrollably to the ground as documents were seen flying out of his hands.

The person who tweeted the video claimed that the incident occurred in Indonesia and the staff belonged to Transnusa Airlines.

However, no official statement has been released by the Indonesian authorities or the airline officials while the date of the incident has also not been determined.

In February this year, a Canadian tourist opened the door of a Thai Airways flight that was preparing to take off from Chiang Mai airport bound for the capital Bangkok.

“The whole plane was in chaos,” wrote Facebook user Ananya Tiangtae, who was on the flight, adding that officials escorted the passenger off the plane.

“What if we were 30,000 feet above sea level? What would happen?” Ananya also wrote.

Last year, a video of a man trying to open the plane’s emergency hatchet during mid-flight in India went viral on social media.

The viral video was shared on the social media application X, formerly known as Twitter.

The viral clip showed the passengers and cabin crew subduing 41-year-old Debnath, who was seated next to the emergency hatchet of the IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Agartala.

An Indian news agency reported that the commuters tried to stop him but he kept trying to open it. According to the investigation, the passenger was under the influence of narcotics. He was arrested by the authorities.