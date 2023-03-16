Man falls victim to friends’ dangerous prank, video goes viral

A video of a man falling into a dangerous prank by his five friends is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral video showed six friends hanging onto a tree branch. They pulled it down, causing it to bounce back upwards.

After a few pulls, five of them left the branch immediately. The man fell from it later.

People have died or suffered life-threatening injuries by falling victim to dangerous pranks. We must remember that our idea of fun should not harm others.

Earlier, a man appeared to have been shot and killed by mistake as he was making a “prank” robbery video for YouTube in the United States.

Nashville police responded to the parking lot of an Urban Air indoor trampoline park, where David Starnes Jr., 23, admitted to shooting 20-year-old Timothy Wilks.

Witnesses told detectives that Wilks and a friend were participating in a ‘prank’ robbery.

The stunt was all part of a YouTube video whereby Wilk approached a group of people, including Starnes, with butcher knives.

