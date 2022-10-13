Viral: Man finds his own stolen phone in Chor Bazaar

A man who visited Chor Bazaar to buy a phone was shocked to find his own stolen phone in the market.

A hilarious video is going viral on social media showing a man going up to a shopkeeper, who’s wearing sunglasses, asking the price of a phone he liked.

The clip shared on Instagram has received thousands of views and likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIDEO NATION (@videonation.teb)

The shopkeeper tells him it’s for Rs 20,000. The man tells him that it looks just like his phone.

The shopkeeper unapologetically smiles and reveals to the man that it is his phone only. “Aap hi ka hai bhaiiya,” the shopkeeper says with swag.

After listening to the reply of shopkeeper, the man’s face drops and he freezes as if he’s contemplating his life.

Comments