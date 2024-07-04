Man finds missing wife eaten by 30ft python

A man was left horrified after coming across a 30-foot python that had crushed and eaten his wife who went missing after leaving home to get medicine for her kid.

The incident occurred in South Sulawesi of Indonesia when 30-year-old Siriati left home to buy medicine for her sick kid, a local media outlet reported.

However, she failed to return home after several hours leading her husband Adiansya and concerned relatives to begin a search for her.

During their search, the husband found the missing woman’s slippers on the ground around 500m from their house in Siteba village.

The husband was left terrified when he found a 30-foot python lying on the ground with its enlarged stomach.

Adiansya was shocked to see Siriati’s legs sticking out of the python’s mouth as he began hitting the snake with sticks.

Reportedly, the huge snake attacked Siriati as she walked alone through the trees, crushed her to death before swallowing her.

The husband, with the help of local, pierced the stomach of the python only to discover the lifeless body of his wife.

“The victim wanted to go out to buy her child’s medicine. Her youngest son is three years old. She was visiting her brother and had to go through the forest first,” said Iyang, the Village Secretary of Siteba in Indonesia.

“Her brother waited for a long time, but the victim did not arrive. The brother called the victim’s husband who told him that the victim had been gone since early morning. So the husband went looking for his wife,” Iyang added.

A local police official said that the woman’s body was found intact inside the stomach of the python.

“The condition of the body was intact but perhaps the bones had been crushed. The body is already at the funeral home for final rituals,” he added.