Man gets beaten before fifth marriage, video goes viral

A video of a man in India getting thrashed before he was going to get married for the fifth time is going viral on social media platforms.

An Indian news agency reported that the incident happened in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh state.

Shafi Ahmed, 55, was going to tie the knot for the fifth time. His four wives and seven children arrived at the event after coming to know about the marriage.

A ruckus broke out following after they disclosed their identities to the bride’s family. The viral video showed him getting beat. The bride ran away as chaos ensued.

The accused was arrested after the children filed a complaint.

“The groom’s children informed the police about the incident,” Kotwali police station Inspector Tej Prakash Singh. “Thereafter, we reached the spot and arrested the accused.”

The children said their father had stopped giving them money to meet their monthly expenses. They resorted to the measure after coming to know about their father’s fifth marriage.

It is not the first time that family members have created ruckus in wedding ceremonies.

Earlier, a video of a groom’s mother beating her son for marrying a girl from another caste went viral.

In a viral video, the bride and the groom can be seen exchanging garlands while standing on a beautiful revolving stage during a marriage ceremony in Bharuwa Sumerpur village of Hamirpur district.

Suddenly, a woman, covering his face with dupatta, climbs up the stairs leading to the wedding stage. She pushed the photographer aside, takes off her slipper and started beating the groom in front of hundreds of shocked wedding guests.

The incident created ruckus in the wedding and the rest of the rituals were completed in a hurry.

