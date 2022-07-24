Viral: Man gets ‘proof of delivery’ with flying parcel picture

A delivery guy in the United Kingdom threw a package over a fence and took a picture of it mid-air as proof.

A foreign news agency reported Phil Hollingsworth, who works with the Warwickshire Police, said he was not at home when his package arrived. He was astounded to see how it got delivered in the confirmation email.

The 52-year-old shared a throwback picture from 2020 on the microblogging social media application Twitter.

I fondly remember my Perfume Shop delivery being “delivered” in this helpful shot. This is not fake btw. Travelled over two fences to get to my rear garden.Kudos to the delivery driver for 1. A decent aim. 2. Getting a photo immediately after he threw it. 🤣😂👏👏 pic.twitter.com/QYdt1PNuhY — Phil Hollingsworth (@colincockles) July 18, 2022

He wrote he fondly remembered his delivery being “delivered” in this helpful shot, which was not fake, adding he moved over two fences to get to his back garden.

He lauded the delivery man for his aim and quickness to take a picture after throwing it.

Speaking in an interview, he claimed he first thought it was a bird but figured it out after looking at it closely.

“Initially when I got the email from Hermes, I looked at the picture attached to the e-mail and thought it was a bird,” he said as quoted in the report. “I couldn’t work out what it was until I closely inspected the picture (with my new glasses on) and saw it might be my parcel.”

He added: “I told the lads in the office and they laughed at it, thinking the same as me – it must be a joke. When I got home and looked into my fenced mid terrace garden, hey presto the parcel was lying in the back garden! I took some pics and put them on Facebook and Twitter.”

