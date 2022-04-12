VIRAL: Man grows tail; says will not hide it

A teenager from Nepal has become the talk of the town thanks to his 70 cm hair which grew on his back.

A report by a foreign news agency stated that the 16-year-old Deshant Adhikari found the hair which is from his coccyx days after his birth.

He was taken to several hospitals in an attempt to find treatment. However, a priest said it was because of a religious deity. The parents were quite happy after hearing it.

He now proudly flaunts his hair and does not have a problem with it. He admitted to being embarrassed by it at first.

“My parents used to now show the tail and I agreed, now I don’t feel any discomfort showing it,” he said in a YouTube video. “A video of me went viral on Tik Tok and now a lot of people know me as the boy with a tail and I feel good about it.”

There are people born with unique features caused by different genetic abnormalities. This is not just related to humans. There are instances in which animals are born with genetic problems as well.

The Ratlam district of the Madhya Pradesh state in India saw the birth of a child with three hands and two heads.

A report by an India-based news agency mentioned the baby to a woman Shaheen. The third hand was behind the two faces at the back.

