Viral: Man hangs from balcony after quarrel with wife

A video of a man from Ghaziabad hanging from the balcony of his house after a quarrel with his wife has gone viral.

The man was rescued by his family and neighbours.

The video shared being shared widely over social media shows a man hanging from the first-floor balcony of his house as his family members and neighbours try to pull him up.

According to details, the incident took place in Ikram Nagar Ghaziabad India. The man’s wife immediately called the cops after she found him hanging on the balcony.

Indian Governemt officer Gurmeet Singh shared the video over Twitter and captioned it “It’s serious… After a quarrel with his wife, a man tried to commit suicide by hanging himself from the balcony. Meanwhile, people pulled him up and saved him.”

However, the man was rescued by his family members and some neighbours. Internet users have expressed different emotions over the video of the man hanging from the balcony.

One Twitter user said, “Upar aane ke baad kutai hui hogi kya?” Another user said, “Never get married.” A third said, “Ye aise news UP se hi kyu sunne milte hai?”

