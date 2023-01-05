Karma: Man hit by truck after attempting robbery, video goes viral

A video of a man being served instant karma after trying to steal a woman’s purse only to be hit by an oncoming truck is going viral on Twitter.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video, which is age restricted on the micro-blogging application, showed the assailant approaching the woman to steal her purse in Brazil. The thief makes a run before getting hit by the vehicle.

The suspect collapsed on the floor after the accident.

For wanting to rob someone in Brasil! pic.twitter.com/5NUu0pM7Td — Instant Karma (@Instantregretss) January 2, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that criminals have suffered consequences for their mischief immediately after harming people or animals.

Related – Viral: Man gets instant karma after cutting down tree

Earlier, a video of a suspected sexual harasser in Brazil getting beaten by a female martial arts expert on a bus went viral.

According to a report by a foreign news agency, the alleged victim – who practises Muay Thai – was going to her home from a gym.

She boarded a bus where the suspect began to rub his genitals by taking advantage of the crowded vehicle.

The woman realized the situation and grabbed the man. The suspected victim first hit him on the nose before putting him in a chokehold and lowering him to the ground.

Comments