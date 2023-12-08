26.9 C
Karachi
Friday, December 8, 2023
WATCH: Man hung upside down from tree, beaten over theft suspicion

A disturbing incident was reported from India’s Uttar Pradesh state, where a young man – accused of stealing a mobile – hung upside down from a tree and brutally beaten in broad daylight.

The incident was captured and shared online, showing the 25-year-old victim tied upside down from a tree and being assaulted by an individual while others just gathered to watch.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

(Warning; Disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised)

After the video of the incident went viral on social media the mother of the victim filed a report at the police station and the local Indian police after an initial probe stated that the incident took place in Dramandganj area located in Mirzapur town, Uttar Pradesh state.

the FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against four accused involved in the incident, including the prime suspect Rajesh Dharikar, however, three of them have already been arrested while the police teams are conducting raids to arrest the absconding suspect.

