Man in trouble after wife turns out to be gangster

A man from India’s Porbandar city sought the local court to have his marriage annulled after learning that his wife was on the run from the police in India’s Assam state.

The man namely Vimal Karia met and found his wife on a matrimonial application but later on discovered that her wife Rita Das was a wanted gangster from India’s Assam state who had previously been accused of fraud, theft and murder.

A complaint was filed with the Porbandar city of Indian Superintendent Police (SP) office claiming that Vimal Kariya had met Rita Das via the matrimonial application. Rita on her matrimonial profile mentioned as a ‘divorcee’.

Vimal trusted Rita, and the two were married in India’s Ahmedabad city. After six months, Rita left the house and rushed to settle a land issue in Assam after receiving a call from her mother; however, she never returned.

An Indian newspaper contacted Rita Das in which she confessed that she was now still married and claimed, “I married Anil in 2007, and the car theft case was registered in 2015. I haven’t talked to Anil since then. For the time being, Anil Chauhan is jailed.”

Rita insisted she had nothing to do with car theft, but she was actually arrested in 2015 for being a culprit in the theft of a BMW from the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The Indian Guwahati Police claim that Rita is the one who got Anil a gate pass to enter the assembly premises.

The then-MLA Rumi Nath helped Rita in getting the entry pass having no idea that Anil was a car thief. When Rumi Nath asked Rita about it, she said that Rita’s husband had expressed an interest in viewing the premises.

While Vimal was reviewing the divorce papers, he found that his wife’s name was Rekha Chauhan, not Sharma. A quick search on Google confirmed that Rekha Chauhan is a ‘wanted’ criminal.

Comments