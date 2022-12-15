Horiffic video: Man jumps in front of train after beaten for INR20

A disturbing video of a man committing suicide by jumping in front of a moving train after being thrashed for INR20 is going viral.

The heartwrenching incident happened in Etawah district in India’s Uttar Pradesh state.

THE VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

In UP’s Etawah, a disturbing video of a man identified as Salim, 35, emerging from a crowd near railway tracks and dying by suicide has surfaced. It is being alleged that victim was beaten up duing a monetary dispute of Rs 20 at a shop when he took the extreme step. pic.twitter.com/V8kruFmhuQ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 15, 2022

Journalist Piyush Rai shared the 48-second viral video. It showed 35-year-old Saleem getting run over by the train as the people watched in horror.

Police stated that the deceased took the extreme step after getting beaten up by the shopkeeper and his relatives over an INR20 monetary dispute at a shop.

The authorities added that the shopkeeper told them that he fled from the scene and came in front of the train.

His younger brother Sher Khan said that the deceased was purchasing items at a shop when the seven people started beating him mercilessly.

