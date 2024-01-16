27.9 C
Man killed for consuming mutton

A tragic incident was reported in which, a man was brutally murdered after a drunken brawl between two friends in India’s Secunderabad city.

As per the details, a heated argument over mutton consumption between two friends, Chari and Ajay, took a tragic turn.

Both individuals, under the influence of intoxication, engaged in a physical altercation that quickly escalated.

During the course of the fight, Ajay resorted to violence and attacked Chari with a knife, resulting in Chari’s untimely death on the spot.

After inspecting the scene, the police registered a case and started an investigation. The suspect is being detained and questioned. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

