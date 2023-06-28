Man who killed son’s abuser avoids jail

A court in the United States sentenced a father, who killed a man suspected of kidnapping and sexually abusing his son, to five years probation and mandated community service.

The video of the incident showed Leon Gary Plauche shooting Jeffrey Doucet dead when the latter was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his son on May 16, 1984 went viral.

The police can be seen arresting the shooter in the viral video.

Authorities charged him with second-degree murder. He pleaded no contest to manslaughter, which carries a maximum prison time of 21 years.

He signed a plea agreement with prosecutors, which resulted in reduced charges.

In the hearing, Judge Frank Saia sentenced Leon Gary Plauche to 300 hours of community service and five years probation. He remarked that incarceration would not be productive as both families were victims.

“The victim is from a good family and the defendant is from a good family,” Frank Saia said. “In this case, if there is anything that is unusual, it is because both sides are victims. Both sides suffered.”

The court proceedings happened in an emotional atmosphere. Jeffrey Doucet’s mother Elia was in tears whereas his brother Roland expressed his belief in the “thou shalt not kill” command and his conviction that his brother shared the same belief.

Leon Gary Plauche’s lawyer Anthony Marabella argued that there was little risk of his client committing another crime and his imprisonment would not be beneficial nor reflect how serious the offence was.

The reports by psychologist Dr James L. Brabham, which were shown as pieces of evidence in the court, stated that Leon Gary Plauche’s son told his mother about his sexual harassment. It also mentioned that the victim experienced nightmares.

Leon Gary Plauche’s examiner Dr Edward P. Uzee stated that the killer could not distinguish between right and wrong when committing the crime. The psychologist added that the killer thought he had a divine right by killing the alleged molester to save his son and other children from him.