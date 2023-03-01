Man kills homeless person in broad daylight in US

A 23-year-old man shot dead a homeless person sitting on a street in broad daylight in the United States and its video is going viral.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

According to the Riverfront Times, United States Police arrested Deshawn Thomas after a video of him loading a gun and shooting David Saldana, presumably in his 40s, dead at North Tucker Boulevard in St. Louis city of Missouri state made rounds on the internet.

This Disturbing video Can’t Be Real cuz if it is: Whats happening in this country?

A St. Louis man casually loads his gun in BROAD daylight & then shoots a man sitting on the curb & the entire things filmed: So WWYD?

Videotape

Call the cops

Intervene

Do Nothing

H/t @hodgetwins pic.twitter.com/eXk7BAsNML — Black Mommy Activist, PhD🎙 (@kayewhitehead) March 1, 2023

Twitter user “Ponzi Slayer (@ponziSTL) posted the video. It got shared by news agencies DailyMail and local news outlets KMOV and KMOX. The social media application removed the video later.

The shooter fled the crime scene. He got arrested at the St. Louis Public Library on Olive Street. According to police, they recovered a gun and bullet casing from the suspect, who was taken into custody without an incident.

