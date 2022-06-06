Viral video: Man makes dosa on scooter

A video of a man preparing dosa on the seat of a Vespa scooter in India is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video sees the man pouring a dosa batter on the two-wheeler’s seat under the scorching heat. He flipped it so it gets cooked on both sides before it gets ready to eat.

The text on the video read, “Vespa Dosa done by professionals at 40 degrees temperature outside in summer.”

The caption read, “Don’t try it at home ! 😯😯😱”

The video got millions of likes with thousands of comments.

It is pertinent to mention that India is reeling under a severe heatwave with the mercury reaching above 40 degrees centigrade.

Earlier, a video of a woman making roti on top of a car’s bonnet because of a heatwave in India is going viral on social media.

Scenes from my town Sonepur. It’s so hot that one can make roti on the car Bonnet 😓 @NEWS7Odia #heatwaveinindia #Heatwave #Odisha pic.twitter.com/E2nwUwJ1Ub — NILAMADHAB PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) April 25, 2022

The viral video sees the woman using a belan and a board to make a round-shaped roti. After she is done, she places it on the bonnet.

