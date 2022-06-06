Monday, June 6, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Viral video: Man makes dosa on scooter

test

A video of a man preparing dosa on the seat of a Vespa scooter in India is going viral across social media platforms. 

The viral video sees the man pouring a dosa batter on the two-wheeler’s seat under the scorching heat. He flipped it so it gets cooked on both sides before it gets ready to eat.

The text on the video read, “Vespa Dosa done by professionals at 40 degrees temperature outside in summer.” 


The caption read, “Don’t try it at home ! 😯😯😱”

The video got millions of likes with thousands of comments. 

Related – VIRAL: Wedding guests welcomed with desi jugaad for AC video

It is pertinent to mention that India is reeling under a severe heatwave with the mercury reaching above 40 degrees centigrade.

Earlier, a video of a woman making roti on top of a car’s bonnet because of a heatwave in India is going viral on social media.

The viral video sees the woman using a belan and a board to make a round-shaped roti. After she is done, she places it on the bonnet.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.