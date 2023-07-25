Man narrowly escapes lightning strike, video goes viral

A heart-stopping video of a man escaping death by narrowly escaping a lightning strike in India went viral on social media.

The heart-stopping clip showed a lightning bolt striking a street in Attapur. It missed the pedestrian who was going home after running errands.

Lightning strikes are common in India during the June-September monsoon, which is crucial to replenishing regional water supplies but also responsible for widespread deaths and destruction each year.

It is pertinent to mention that Col Sanjay Srivastava, Chief of Lightning Resilient India Campaign, blamed deforestation, pollution and the depletion of bodies of water for an increase in lightning.

The Director General of the Center for Science and Environment Sunita Narain named global warming as one of the reasons for the increase in lightning frequency.

India saw a big jump in extreme weather events such as heatwaves and lightning strikes last year and related deaths rose to their highest in three years, with scientists blaming climate change for the heavy toll.

According to government data, there were nearly eight times as many heatwaves, 27 in all, and lightning strikes rose more than 111 times, killing 907 people, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a report to parliament.

Thunderstorms increased more than five times to 240.