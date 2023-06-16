Man parks vans on building roof to avoid fines, pictures go viral

A man in Taiwan parked his car on a roof to avoid parking fees and its bizarre pictures are going viral.

A van was stalled on a higher part of his apartment building’s roof while the other was at the edge with its rear side hanging out.

He took the measure after being fined multiple times for parking the vehicles in front of his apartment building.

Speaking with the media, he said the people should not make a fuss as it will not affect the building. According to him, the weight of the two vans will be supported as the building is made of steel and concrete.

City officials had asked him to remove his vehicles from the roof, but he refused them by saying that he was technically not breaking any rules.