29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Advertisement -

Man parks vans on building roof to avoid fines, pictures go viral

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A man in Taiwan parked his car on a roof to avoid parking fees and its bizarre pictures are going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

A van was stalled on a higher part of his apartment building’s roof while the other was at the edge with its rear side hanging out.

He took the measure after being fined multiple times for parking the vehicles in front of his apartment building.

Related – Man invents ingenious way to park car in a tiny space

Speaking with the media, he said the people should not make a fuss as it will not affect the building.  According to him, the weight of the two vans will be supported as the building is made of steel and concrete. 

City officials had asked him to remove his vehicles from the roof, but he refused them by saying that he was technically not breaking any rules.  

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.