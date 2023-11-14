WATCH: Man performs stunt on bike with firecrackers

Ahead of Diwali celebrations, a video of a man performing stunts on his bike and firing firecrackers has gone viral on social media.

According to details, a man was arrested in Trichy city of India’s Tamil Nadu state for performing stunts on his bike and firing firecrackers which were attached to his bike.

In the video – shared on November 9, the man is seen attaching firecrackers to his motorbike, and then setting them on fire while performing a wheelie on a road.

எவனோ ஒருத்தன் ஆரம்பிச்சி வச்சான், இப்ப நிறைய பேரு இதே மாதிரி பைக்ல வெடி கட்டி வீடியோ போட ஆரம்பிச்சிட்டானுக. pic.twitter.com/cpofhXjV6W — 𝗟 𝗼 𝗹 𝗹 𝘂 𝗯 𝗲 𝗲 (@Lollubee) November 12, 2023

After the incident was reported, the police used the Instagram page name ‘Devil Rider’, mentioned in the video, to track the motorbike owner and then arrest him.

A case has been registered against him and other accused under sections 279 (riding a vehicle in a negligent manner), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to an explosive substance) and 336 (act endangering personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, among others.

Similarly, another video showing the bursting of firecrackers attached to a car in Tamil Nadu has also gone viral on social media.