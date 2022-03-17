Viral: Man plays with three Cobras, gets is serious trouble

A snake stuntman from Karnataka India found himself in trouble after trying to handle three Cobras simultaneously.

In a video, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, the 20-year-old Sayed can be seen playing with three Cobras before one of the snakes bites his leg.

This is just horrific way of handling cobras…

— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 16, 2022



The video was captioned "This is just a horrific way of handling cobras…

The Cobra snake considers the movements as threats and follows the movement. At times, the response can be fatal.”

NDTV reported that Maaz has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. A photo of Mazz lying on the bed in the hospital bed was shared by the president and founder of Snakebite Healing & Education Society Priyanka Kadam. A close-up shot of Maaz’s wound shows that the Cobra venom has turned his kin black.

In the Facebook post, she wrote that “An expert can perhaps try guiding him. He wasn’t arrogant. Spoke respectfully. He is still unwell. Will connect with him once he fully recovers.”

