VIRAL: Man rants about poor roads, rickshaw overturns behind him

A baffling video seeing a rickshaw overturning behind a man that was talking poor condition of roads is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed Pravir Kumar from Ballia city of India’s Uttar Pradesh state speaking with a reporter about the road mishaps incurred by e-rickshaws because of potholes.

In UP’s Ballia, a reporter was talking to a commuter over poor quality of roads ridden with potholes. The commuter was explaining how accidents and E-rickshaws overturning is very frequent phenomenon. What happened at the end is something you should watch for yourself. pic.twitter.com/PapyCIdb0v — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 14, 2022

As he was speaking about how ignored their complaints to fix the road, an e-rickshaw came in contact with a pothole and toppled with passengers inside.

Viral: Motorcyclist falls into giant pothole with his two-wheeler

It is pertinent to mention that dangerous accidents have taken place because of the sorry state of the roads in India.

A similar incident happened in June this year when a couple fell into a flooded pit with their scooty.

Visuals from UP’s Aligarh. Leaving this here. pic.twitter.com/bOhACL96IW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 18, 2022

The incident happened in the Kishanpur area of Aligarh district in the Uttar Pradesh state of India.

The video of the incident sees police officer Dayanand Singh Attri and his wife Anju Attri in the back seat of a scooty on a flooded street. The bike fell in the ditch when the cop wanted to park the two-wheeler in the parking spot.

The people came to their help and got them out of the flooded ditch. However, the video did not show the vehicle being recovered from the pit.

Comments