VIRAL: Man receives detergent instead of laptop

A man accused an online shop of sending him detergent instead of his ordered laptop.

Yashaswi Sharma took to the social media application Linkedin to level the allegations. He claimed of ordering a laptop for his father during a sale but his father did not know the concept of “open box” delivery.

“Flipkart sent detergent in place of a laptop but their customer support is only blaming me,” he wrote. “Despite CCTV evidence.”

He claimed to have purchased the laptop during a sale for his father who was unaware of an “open-box” delivery concept. He stated that Open-box delivery means his father had to provide the One Time Password (OTP) to the delivery boy only after inspecting the laptop.

“He assumed OTP was to be given upon receiving the package – as it is usual for prepaid deliveries – so he gave it when the box was delivered. I have CCTV proof of the delivery boy coming and going without box being inspected. And subsequently, the unboxing revealed no laptop inside,” Sharma wrote.

Moreover, he stated that the company says they are not willing to discuss the matter further as it is their final stance.

Moreover, the man said his father’s only fault was that he assumed the package will contain a laptop and not detergent. He asked, “Why couldn’t the delivery boy inform the receiver the about open box concept before asking for OTP?”.

