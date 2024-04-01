VIRAL: Man receives over Rs 7 crore bill for online cab ride

A Cab services famous worldwide are renowned for their affordable and comfortable rides, however, sometimes this comfortable experience can turn into a nightmare.
Recently, an Uber customer from Noida encountered a startling situation when his Uber Auto ride bill amounted to crores.
Deepak Tenguriya, expecting a reasonable fare of Rs. 62, was shocked to discover a bill of Rs. 7.66 crore upon reaching his destination, despite the ride not being officially concluded.
The incident gained widespread attention when Deepak’s friend shared a video on social media platform X, wherein Deepak and his friend Ashish expressed disbelief over the exorbitant fare.
“Early in the morning @Uber_India made @TenguriyaDeepak so rich that he is thinking of taking the Uber franchise next. The good thing is that the trip has not been cancelled yet. Become a crorepati loanee instantly by booking an auto for ₹ 62,” Ashish wrote in the post.
सुबह-सुबह @Uber_India ने @TenguriyaDeepak को इतना अमीर बना दिया कि Uber की फ्रैंचाइजी लेने की सोच रहा है अगला. मस्त बात है कि अभी ट्रिप कैंसल भी नहीं हुई है. 62 रुपये में ऑटो बुक करके तुरंत बनें करोडपति कर्ज़दार. pic.twitter.com/UgbHVcg60t
— Ashish Mishra (@ktakshish) March 29, 2024
When Ashish told Deepak to show the fare, he flashed the phone screen showing, ‘ Rs 7,66,83,762.’
Responding swiftly, Uber assured to investigate the matter, expressing regret over the inconvenience caused to the customer.