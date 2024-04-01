32.9 C
VIRAL: Man receives over Rs 7 crore bill for online cab ride

A Cab services famous worldwide are renowned for their affordable and comfortable rides, however, sometimes this comfortable experience can turn into a nightmare.

Recently, an Uber customer from Noida encountered a startling situation when his Uber Auto ride bill amounted to crores.

Deepak Tenguriya, expecting a reasonable fare of Rs. 62, was shocked to discover a bill of Rs. 7.66 crore upon reaching his destination, despite the ride not being officially concluded.

The incident gained widespread attention when Deepak’s friend shared a video on social media platform X, wherein Deepak and his friend Ashish expressed disbelief over the exorbitant fare.

“Early in the morning @Uber_India made @TenguriyaDeepak so rich that he is thinking of taking the Uber franchise next. The good thing is that the trip has not been cancelled yet. Become a crorepati loanee instantly by booking an auto for ₹ 62,” Ashish wrote in the post.

When Ashish told Deepak to show the fare, he flashed the phone screen showing, ‘ Rs 7,66,83,762.’

Responding swiftly, Uber assured to investigate the matter, expressing regret over the inconvenience caused to the customer.

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

