WATCH: Man relaxing on hammock on moving truck

The video of a Pakistani man relaxing on a makeshift hammock on a moving truck has gone viral on social media.

The video begins with the man lounging on a hammock-like cot, enjoying snacks while chatting on his mobile phone.

While the exact date and location of the viral video has not been determined, the numberplate and the Urdu writings on the back of the flatbed truck suggest that the video was shot in Pakistan.

Shared by The Overseas Pakistani on Instagram, the video soon went viral, garnering over 2.4 million views so far.

“When you’re in Pakistan it starts feeling like there are zero problems in the World,” the caption in the video read.

The viral video shows the Pakistani man, dressed in a grey kurta pajama, swinging gently on the makeshift hammock as the truck moves through traffic on a busy road.

Social media users were surprised by the man’s relaxed and carefree attitude while others mentioned that such things could only happen in Pakistan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Overseas Pakistani (@theoverseaspakistani)

One user expressed their views by writing, “Only in Pakistan,” while another stated, “When you live in the problem, you can’t see any other problems.”

Meanwhile, several others pointed out how dangerous the man’s actions were as he was enjoying a hammock on a truck that was moving through busy roads.

“This is extremely dangerous and entirely irresponsible,” one user wrote. Another added, “What if the rope breaks? It can be dangerous.”

“A sharp turn or hard breaking can change his life,” a worried user opined.