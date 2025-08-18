Man rescued after getting stuck inside playground tube slide

VERNON: In a viral incident in Vernon, Connecticut, a 40-year-old man trapped inside a playground tube slide in Northeast Elementary School on Saturday.

Emergency responders were sent to the school in afternoon to rescue him as this was also a surprising situation for them.

According to the fire department of Vernon, the incident took place just after 4:30 p.m. when the man was found stuck head and feet first in the center portion of the slide. His body was folded at the middle in a limited space.

The rescue was done in a joined response from Vernon Fire Department, Vernon EMS, and Vernon Police Department.

Crews quickly evaluated the situation and organised air handling system to cool the interior of the slide, which had been dangerously hot.

Oxygen was administered to the man, who seriously facing discomfort. Firefighters then detached a section of the slide to get to the viral trapped individual.

At last, the man was successfully rescued within 30 minutes. EMS personnel assessed him at the scene, but he turned down further medical treatment and refused to go to a local hospital.