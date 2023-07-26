Man rescues baby trapped inside searing hot car, video goes viral

A heartwarming video of a man saving a forgotten baby trapped inside a searing hot car in the United States is going viral on social media.

The viral video on the visual-sharing platform Instagram showed a crowd trying to smash the car’s windshield to save the infant. The window pane broke after multiple swings.

A man went inside the car and handed the baby to a woman outside.

The man’s actions were met with different responses.

A user wrote, “Not all heroes wear capes, some wear long socks.” Another commented, “So they didn’t just open the door once they broke in through the window.”

A third commented, “People on Tiktok said that the mom was right there the whole time, her key fob died and automatically locked the whole car with the baby inside, she was trying to help them break the window. That’s why the doors didn’t work and he had to go out the window.”

There are countless videos of people rescuing children in a heroic manner. Earlier, a video went viral on social media which showed a heroic move of a man who rushed to save a baby in stroller from rolling into a traffic.

The dramatic video was captured on Bear Valley Road in Hesperia city of California state.

It showed a stroller carrying a baby rolling backwards as the woman caring for the baby is facing into her car.

The woman noticed the stroller rolling away and began to run after it, but instead makes a hard fall. She then tries to get up before unfortunately falling again.

Nessman leaps into action and runs straight toward the stroller. He saved the baby from incoming traffic and immediately helped the woman after.