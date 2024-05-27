VIRAL: Man rests on bonnet as teen drives BMW on busy road

The father of a teen driver was arrested after a viral video showed his son driving a BMW on a busy road with a man lying on the bonnet of the luxury car.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, was driving the luxury car without having a driving licence on a busy road in India’s Mumbai while carrying a man on the bonnet, an Indian media outlet reported.

The viral video soon triggered a police action and the driver’s father and the man on the bonnet were arrested.

The man seen in the video lying on the bonnet was identified as Subham Matalia.

Onlookers were seen shocked and in disbelief seeing the stunt as Matalia sat on the bonnet with his legs spread out.

Later, police said that the luxury car was registered in the name of the teenager’s father, who along with Matalia were arrested by Kalyan police in Mumbai while further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, there were no reports of an action against the teenage driver.

The viral stunt was the latest in a series of incidents involving luxury cars in the last few days in India.

On May 19, at least two were killed after a teen driver crashed a luxury Porsche car into their motorcycle in India’s Pune city.

The accident occurred when the two deceased, named Anish Awadiya and Ashwini Costa, were returning home with friends on motorcycles after partying at a club.

The 17-year-old accused driver, named Vedant Agarwal, was driving the Porsche Taycan, rammed the speeding vehicle into their bike at Kalyani Nagar junction.

A day earlier, an old man died in the early hours after being run over by a speeding Audi in India’s Noida city.

The Indian police spokesperson stated that the incident occurred at 6:30 am near sector 24 of Noida city, where an old man, Janak Dev Shah, was crossing the road when a speeding car ran over him.

Due to the impact, the victim flung several feet before landing on the ground and died on spot.