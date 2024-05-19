VIRAL: Man rides bike through store, kicks cop in the face

A man was sentenced to 11 months in prison as a viral video showed him riding through a busy store after which he also kicked a cop in the face.

CCTV footage of a sports store in Newcastle city centre in the United Kingdom showed the accused, Kavan Conroy riding a moped (a small motorcycle) between people in a pedestrian area and later entering a shop without getting off his bike.

The viral video showed Conroy also driving around the shop entrance in March.

Local police then initiated an action, tracked down and arrested the accused near Eldon Square.

However, Kavan Conroy began verbally abusing officers sitting with him inside the police van and later kicked one of the cops in the face.

He was presented before the Newcastle Crown Court on May 17 where he was jailed for 11 months after admitting to dangerous driving, threatening behaviour, having no insurance, driving with no licence and assaulting an emergency worker.

Later, a senior police official called Conroy’s actions disgraceful, saying that he is now rightly behind bars.

‘He showed a complete disregard for the safety and welfare of others by riding a moped down a pedestrian area before going on to assault one our officers,” he added.

The police official expressed hope that Conroy’s sentencing would serve as a warning to anyone intent on committing crime.