Man saves baby girl falling from fifth floor, video goes viral

A man in China is dubbed a hero after a video of him saving a two-year-old girl falling from a building went viral.

The viral video was uploaded on the microblogging social media platform Twitter. The man, identified as Shen Dong, positioned himself under the dangling girl. He threw away his phone before catching the girl that fell from the fifth floor.

Heroes among us. pic.twitter.com/PumEDocVvC — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) July 22, 2022

The man, speaking with a foreign news agency, recalled he was parking the car when he heard a loud thud. He added that the sound came when the baby girl fell four storeys down onto a steel roof. She would have fallen down on the pavement if he had not been around.

Earlier, a quick-thinking mother saved her daughter from falling off a building in China.

The incident occurred in the City of Yueyang in Hunan Province on July 12. Surveillance footage shows a girl suddenly losing her balance and tumbling over the edge of a building.

However, her mother standing nearby rushed and grabbed the girl’s leg immediately to stop her from falling down.

Later, other family members can be seen running to help drag the girl back to safety.

