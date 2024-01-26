16.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, January 27, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Watch: Man saves son from horrific accident with quick reflexes

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A video of a father showing quick reflexes to save his son from a horrific accident is going viral on social media. 

The viral video showed a man standing beside his motorcycle on which his child was sitting. Suddenly, he manoeuvred his child to safety just when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler.

The father and child both remained safe in the incident.  

The viral video has 18.5 million views with 68,000 likes and numerous comments. Netizens lauded the father for showing quick thinking and fatherly instincts to save his son.

Social media is filled with videos showing fathers turning into superheroes to save their children from peril. 

Earlier, a clip showing a man confronting a 12-foot- long alligator to save his children and their babysitter in 2020 made rounds on the internet.

Andrew Grande spotted the alligator when he was in his backyard with their babysitter. Fortunately, his quick actions helped them escape unharmed.

Andrew Grande said he was inside his home when he spotted the alligator rising out of a canal behind his property. Although he reacted quickly, the alligator came almost three feet of his children and their babysitter.

He pulled his children out of the backyard and made several calls for help. The reptile was eventually removed from his premises by an alligator hunter.

Related – Viral Video: Father runs outside house with daughter just before earthquake

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.