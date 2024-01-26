Watch: Man saves son from horrific accident with quick reflexes

A video of a father showing quick reflexes to save his son from a horrific accident is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed a man standing beside his motorcycle on which his child was sitting. Suddenly, he manoeuvred his child to safety just when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler.

The father and child both remained safe in the incident.

The viral video has 18.5 million views with 68,000 likes and numerous comments. Netizens lauded the father for showing quick thinking and fatherly instincts to save his son.

That’s how quick your life can go. Stay safe out there — B_ (@_b_lun) January 25, 2024

“Who needs a superhero when you have a dad like that? #FatherGoals“ — Pregúntale a la (@TiaJinki) January 26, 2024

That was so close. The instinct to protect your children is beyond explanation. — Carolina. (@realCarola2Hope) January 25, 2024

Wow, this dad’s protective instincts are next level! Truly inspiring. — madisen malyk (@madisen_malyk) January 26, 2024

Great response from the dad, he was parked on the drive lane though. — Ebubechi (@soulpeacock) January 26, 2024

Social media is filled with videos showing fathers turning into superheroes to save their children from peril.

Earlier, a clip showing a man confronting a 12-foot- long alligator to save his children and their babysitter in 2020 made rounds on the internet.

Andrew Grande spotted the alligator when he was in his backyard with their babysitter. Fortunately, his quick actions helped them escape unharmed.

Andrew Grande said he was inside his home when he spotted the alligator rising out of a canal behind his property. Although he reacted quickly, the alligator came almost three feet of his children and their babysitter.

He pulled his children out of the backyard and made several calls for help. The reptile was eventually removed from his premises by an alligator hunter.

