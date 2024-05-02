VIRAL: Man saves thirsty camel’s life by offering water

Social media applauded the kind efforts of a man after a video of him went viral offering water to a camel which was drained out amid intense heat.

While camels have the ability to survive without water for long periods, intense heat and scarcity of water in the desert can prove deadly to such animals.

“Drained by the heat, the camel was a few minutes away from passing out. Kind driver gives water & revives it. We are experiencing unexpected heat waves. Your few drops of water can save the lives of animals. Be compassionate to our fellow travellers,” an Indian official wrote while sharing a video on X, formerly Twitter.

The video, recorded in 2021, showed the camel resting by the side of the road in the middle of a desert.

The driver, who was passing through the road noticed the dehydrated animal which was on the verge of passing out.

The kind act of the man helped the camel revive moments after drinking water as internet users applauded the driver for playing his part in saving the animal’s life.