Viral: Man seeking flat rejected by landlord for low marks in class 12th 

In an unusual incident that went viral on the internet in no time a man who was seeking a flat was rejected by the landlord due to low marks in class 12th.

The viral incident took place in the Indian city Bengaluru which is known for its hustle and bustle and often people joke about how tough it is to get a flat on rent in the city.

However, the city is notorious for its long traffic jams, high rent prices, and unreasonable demands of landlords. It is always difficult for new people to find a place to rent due to the high demand.

The man who was looking for a flat in Bengaluru narrated his story on a social media platform. He said that the broker asked for the person’s 12th standard mark sheet.

When the conversation moved forward, the broker informed the person that the landlord rejected him as his 12th standard marks were 75%, but the house owner wanted to rent it out to someone with at least 90% marks.

The homeowner went two steps ahead and not only asked for the marksheet but also requested links to the person’s social media profiles, along with a 150-200 introduction about him.