WATCH: Youngster gets karma for breaking wall without reason

A video of a youngster getting instant karma when attempting to break a boundary wall for no reason is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed him kicking the wall for breaking or damaging it. His first attempt goes in vain as nothing happens. The metal-like piece got loose on the second attempt.

It caved in on the third kick. He got stuck in the interstitial space or the margin rabbet/rebate.

It is not the first time people have been served instant karma for their follies.

Earlier, a video of an elderly pedestrian getting angry at a car driver without reason and being served karma immediately went viral.

In the video uploaded by a Twitter user, a driver of a car stopped in front of a zebra crossing to let an elderly guy and his dog cross the street. Strangely, the man yells something that is inaudible to the car driver.

The pedestrian shows his middle finger and since he is not looking in the direction where he is walking, he bumps into a pole. He charges the driver as if he wants to punch him as if that weren’t enough.

