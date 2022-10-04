Man sets bike on fire after stopped for violating rules, video goes viral

A man set his motorcycle on fire after he was stopped for breaking traffic rules and its video is going viral.

An Indian news agency reported that a mobile phone store owner S Ashok was stopped for driving in the wrong direction in Maitrivanam neighborhood in India’s Hyderabad city.

The man started arguing with the traffic police officers. He went into a the shop, brought a bottle of fuel and poured it on the two-wheeler. He set it ablaze.

The viral video showed the motorcycle on the street.

According to the authorities, the motorcycle rider is a habitual law breaker.

“A traffic home guard noticed a two-wheeler rider commuting in opposite direction, and causing inconvenience to right way of traffic,” traffic police stated. “Our traffic officer stopped the vehicle at Pillar No. 1053. Then the rider, who runs a mobile shop at Shop No. 20 at Aditya Enclave, Ameerpet, went inside his shop and came out with a petrol bottle.

“He poured petrol and set his vehicle ablaze. He was stopped as he was going in the wrong direction which is dangerous to him and others also.”

